Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Kessie strikes twice as Milan beat Empoli to take hold of second place
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Kessie strikes twice as Milan beat Empoli to take hold of second place

Kessie strikes twice as Milan beat Empoli to take hold of second place
Soccer Football - Serie A - Empoli v AC Milan - Stadio Carlo Castellani, Empoli, Italy - December 22, 2021 AC Milan's Alessandro Florenzi scores their third goal from a free kick REUTERS/Jennifer Lorenzini
Kessie strikes twice as Milan beat Empoli to take hold of second place
Soccer Football - Serie A - Empoli v AC Milan - Stadio Carlo Castellani, Empoli, Italy - December 22, 2021 Empoli's Andrea Pinamonti scores their second goal from the penalty spot REUTERS/Jennifer Lorenzini
23 Dec 2021 06:14AM (Updated: 23 Dec 2021 06:37AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

EMPOLI: AC Milan midfielder Franck Kessie played a starring role by scoring twice in a 4-2 win over Empoli on Wednesday, leaving the Rossoneri second in Serie A at the midway stage of the season.

The Ivory Coast international was deployed in a more advanced attacking midfield position, and excelled in the role by striking twice before halftime, either side of Nedim Bajrami's goal for Empoli.

An Alessandro Florenzi free kick and a Theo Hernandez goal extended the visitors' lead, before Andrea Pinamonti pulled one back for the hosts from the penalty spot.

Milan are second with 42 points, four behind leaders Inter Milan.

A shock 1-0 defeat for Napoli at home to relegation battling Spezia means the third-placed Neapolitans are now three points behind the Rossoneri.

Source: Reuters

Related Topics

football

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us