Sport

Kessie's stunner hands Barcelona comeback win over Real Madrid
Soccer Football - LaLiga - FC Barcelona v Real Madrid - Camp Nou, Barcelona, Spain - March 19, 2023 FC Barcelona's Franck Kessie scores their second goal REUTERS/Juan Medina
Soccer Football - LaLiga - FC Barcelona v Real Madrid - Camp Nou, Barcelona, Spain - March 19, 2023 FC Barcelona fans celebrate with players after Franck Kessie scores their second goal REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Soccer Football - LaLiga - FC Barcelona v Real Madrid - Camp Nou, Barcelona, Spain - March 19, 2023 FC Barcelona's Franck Kessie scores their second goal REUTERS/Juan Medina
20 Mar 2023 06:55AM (Updated: 20 Mar 2023 06:55AM)
BARCELONA : LaLiga leaders Barcelona's pursuit of a 27th Spanish title gained momentum after they secured a 2-1 comeback win over Real Madrid on Sunday.

The result left second-placed Real trailing Barca by 12 points.

Real took an early lead after a Vinicius Jr cross deflected off defender Ronald Araujo and went inside his own goal.

But Barca hit back on halftime with a tidy finish by Sergi Roberto from close range.

Barca kept pushing for the winner after the break and finally got it in added time when Alejandro Balde raced down the left channel and crossed to Franck Kessie who unleashed an unstoppable first touch strike to give Barca the win.

Source: Reuters

