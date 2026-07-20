Former Liverpool and England star Kevin Keegan dies aged 75

LONDON: Former Liverpool and England star Kevin Keegan has died aged 75 after battling cancer, his family announced on Monday (Jul 20).

Keegan, regarded as one of the greatest players of his generation, was diagnosed with stage four cancer and underwent treatment in January.

"It is with immense sadness that we announce that Kevin Keegan has passed away at the age of 75," a statement from Keegan's family said.

"The former England player and manager had been battling cancer and was surrounded by his wife and daughters in his final moments."

Keegan, a dynamic striker nicknamed "mighty mouse", won the English top-flight title three times with Liverpool after starting his legendary career with lowly Scunthorpe.

He also won the European Cup in 1977 and the FA Cup in 1974 during an iconic six-year spell at Anfield before joining German club Hamburg in 1977.

Keegan, who scored 21 goals in 63 games for England, won the Bundesliga title with Hamburg in 1979 and helped them reach the European Cup final the following year.

He was voted the European Player of the Year in 1978 and 1979.

Keegan returned to England to play for Southampton and Newcastle, retiring in 1984 after starring in the Magpies' promotion to the top tier.

"We are devastated to learn of the passing of Kevin Keegan, one of the most iconic, influential and deeply-loved figures in our club's history," Newcastle said in a statement.

"Kevin was more than a legendary footballer and manager. He was the beating heart of Newcastle United for generations of supporters.

"As a player, he brought world-class talent, ambition and belief to St James' Park, helping to transform perceptions of what Newcastle United could be.

"As a manager, he ignited our city. Kevin gave supporters hope and pride, and led a team whose style, spirit and passion captured the imagination of football fans around the world. He was so much more than an entertainer."

KEEGAN'S "ENTERTAINERS"

Southampton added: "We are devastated to learn of the passing of Kevin Keegan. Kevin signed for the club in 1980 as the holder of the Ballon d'Or and brought great joy to fans at The Dell and across the football world."

Turning to management in 1992, he led Newcastle to promotion to the Premier League in 1993.

Keegan established them as a force in the top-flight, dubbed "the entertainers" as they finished runners-up to Manchester United after blowing a big lead in the 1995-96 title race.

His clashes with United manager Alex Ferguson - including his famous "I'd love it if we beat them" rant - took a toll on Keegan, who eventually resigned in 1997.

He went on to manage Fulham before taking charge of England in a turbulent spell from 1999 to 2000, quitting the role of national team boss just hours after a 1-0 defeat against Germany at Wembley.

England had failed to make it out of the group stage at Euro 2000 during Keegan's reign.

Keegan also spent four years as Manchester City manager before finishing his managerial career with a brief return to Newcastle in 2008.

"Kevin, a double Ballon d'Or winner, was a much-loved husband, father and grandfather. The family would like to thank Kevin's incredible medical team for all their support," his family's statement added.

"This is a hugely difficult time and they are requesting space and privacy."