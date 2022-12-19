Key moments as Messi leads Argentina to World Cup glory against France

DOHA: Lionel Messi finally won the World Cup as Argentina beat France 4-2 on penalties after a thrilling World Cup final finished 3-3 after extra time in Qatar on Sunday (Dec 18).

AFP Sport highlights the key moments from the game at Lusail Stadium:

-- 23rd minute: Argentina take a 1-0 lead through a Messi penalty. Julian Alvarez pokes the ball out wide to Angel Di Maria, who skips past Ousmane Dembele and is caught inside the area by the backtracking France winger. Argentina are awarded their fifth spot-kick of the tournament, which Lionel Messi strokes home after committing Hugo Lloris to go the other way.