Key moments as Messi leads Argentina to World Cup glory against France
Key moments as Messi leads Argentina to World Cup glory against France

Key moments as Messi leads Argentina to World Cup glory against France

Lionel Messi (2nd R) celebrates after winning the World Cup with Argentina. (Photo: AFP/Giuseppe Cacace)

19 Dec 2022 05:31AM (Updated: 19 Dec 2022 05:31AM)
DOHA: Lionel Messi finally won the World Cup as Argentina beat France 4-2 on penalties after a thrilling World Cup final finished 3-3 after extra time in Qatar on Sunday (Dec 18).

AFP Sport highlights the key moments from the game at Lusail Stadium:

-- 23rd minute: Argentina take a 1-0 lead through a Messi penalty. Julian Alvarez pokes the ball out wide to Angel Di Maria, who skips past Ousmane Dembele and is caught inside the area by the backtracking France winger. Argentina are awarded their fifth spot-kick of the tournament, which Lionel Messi strokes home after committing Hugo Lloris to go the other way.

Argentina's Lionel Messi, left, scores the opening goal from the penalty spot past France's goalkeeper Hugo Lloris from the penalty spot during the World Cup final soccer match between Argentina and France at the Lusail Stadium in Lusail, Qatar, on Dec 18, 2022. (Photo: AP/Martin Meissner)

-- 36th minute: Argentina make it 2-0 after picking France apart with a devastating counter-attack finished off by Angel Di Maria. Alexis Mac Allister clips a first-time pass to Messi, who flicks out wide to Alvarez. Mac Alister continues his run and is played through by Alvarez, squaring for Di Maria to slot past Lloris.

France's goalkeeper Hugo Lloris concedes a goal by Argentina's midfielder Angel Di Maria (top) during the Qatar 2022 World Cup final football match between Argentina and France at Lusail Stadium in Lusail, north of Doha on Dec 18, 2022. (Photo: AFP/Franck Fife)

-- 41st minute: France coach Didier Deschamps opts for a double substitution before half-time, knowing the final is getting away from his team. Olivier Giroud and Dembele are replaced by Marcus Thuram and Randal Kolo Muani.

-- 80th minute: France cut the score to 2-1 as Kylian Mbappe scores from the spot. Kolo Muani gets in behind Nicolas Otamendi and is fouled from behind by the Argentina centre-back. Mbappe drills low to the right of Emiliano Martinez, who gets a hand on it but cannot keep out France's first shot on target.

France's Kylian Mbappe scores his side's first goal from the penalty spot past Argentina's goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez during the World Cup final football match between at the Lusail Stadium in Qatar on Dec 18, 2022. (Photo: AP/Natacha Pisarenko)

-- 81st minute: Mbappe strikes for the second time in as many minutes to bring France level. Kingsley Coman dispossesses Messi and finds Adrien Rabiot. He floats a ball towards Mbappe, who nods down to Thuram and then volleys the return pass first-time low into the corner.

France's forward Kylian Mbappe strikes the ball to score his team's second goal during the Qatar 2022 World Cup football final match against Argentina at Lusail Stadium in Lusail, north of Doha, on Dec 18, 2022. (Photo: AFP/Franck Fife)

-- 90th minute: Messi is denied at the death. The Argentina star has one final chance to win the game deep into stoppage time but his powerful 20-metre effort is tipped over by a flying Lloris.

-- 109th minute: Messi puts Argentina back in front at 3-2. Lautaro Martinez backheels Gonzalo Montiel's hack upfield to Messi. He lays off for Enzo Fernandez to play in Martinez, whose shot is superbly stopped by Lloris - but Messi is on hand to tuck away the rebound from close range.

Argentina's Lionel Messi scores his side's third goal during the World Cup final football match against France at the Lusail Stadium in Lusail, Qatar, on Dec 18, 2022. (Photo: AP/Hassan Ammar)

-- 118th minute: Mbappe completes his hat-trick with another spot-kick as France equalise at 3-3. Mbappe's strike is blocked by the arm of Montiel and the striker goes the same way as his first penalty, burying it into the corner.

France's Kylian Mbappe scores his side's third goal during the World Cup final football match against Argentina at the Lusail Stadium in Lusail, Qatar, on Dec 18, 2022. (Photo: AP/Manu Fernandez)

-- 120th minute: Kolo Muani has the chance to win the World Cup for France after latching onto a long ball over the top, but Martinez heroically sticks out his left leg to send the final to penalties.

-- Shootout: Martinez plunges to his right to save France's second attempt from Coman. Aurelien Tchouameni drags France's third effort wide. Montiel converts the winning kick as Argentina score all four of their penalties.

Argentina's defender Cristian Romero heads the ball past France's goalkeeper Hugo Lloris during the Qatar 2022 World Cup final football match between Argentina and France at Lusail Stadium in Lusail, north of Doha on Dec 18, 2022. (Photo: AFP/Kirill Kudyravtsev)
Argentina's forward Paulo Dybala scores a goal as France's goalkeeper Hugo Lloris watches during a penalty shoot-out in the Qatar 2022 World Cup final football match at Lusail Stadium in Lusail, north of Doha on Dec 18, 2022. (Photo: AFP/Anne-Christine Poujoulat)
Argentina's Gonzalo Montiel scores in a penalty shootout during the World Cup final football match against France at the Lusail Stadium in Lusail, Qatar, on Dec 18, 2022. (Photo: AP/Natacha Pisarenko)
Argentina's forward Lionel Messi scores past France's goalkeeper Hugo Lloris in the penalty shoot-out during the Qatar 2022 World Cup final football match at Lusail Stadium in Lusail, north of Doha on Dec 18, 2022. (Photo: AFP/Adrian Dennis)

With the final whistle Messi hugged his family and team-mates after the match while coach Lionel Scaloni, Di Maria and Martinez could not contain their tears.

Argentina's forward Lionel Messi lifts the World Cup trophy during the Qatar 2022 World Cup trophy ceremony after the football final match against France at Lusail Stadium in Lusail, north of Doha on Dec 18, 2022. (Photo: AFP/Franck Fife)

"It hasn't yet sunk in but this is a moment to enjoy, especially the people," Scaloni told the official World Cup media channel in Doha.

"We who live by this have had ups and downs, we're used to these things happening to us, taking blows," he added.

Catch free highlights and moments from the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 at mewatch.sg/fifaworldcup.
Source: AFP/ec

