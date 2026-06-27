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Keys and Maria set up Eastbourne final after opponents quit
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Keys and Maria set up Eastbourne final after opponents quit

Keys and Maria set up Eastbourne final after opponents quit
Tennis - Eastbourne Open - Devonshire Park Lawn Tennis Club, Eastbourne, Britain - June 26, 2026 Madison Keys of the U.S. celebrates after Croatia's Petra Marcinko retired from their semi-final match REUTERS/Isabel Infantes
Keys and Maria set up Eastbourne final after opponents quit
Tennis - Eastbourne Open - Devonshire Park Lawn Tennis Club, Eastbourne, Britain - June 26, 2026 Germany's Tatjana Maria reacts during her semi-final match against Latvia's Jelena Ostapenko REUTERS/Isabel Infantes
27 Jun 2026 12:24AM
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LONDON, June 26 : American Madison Keys and German veteran Tatjana Maria set up an Eastbourne final as they both benefited from their opponents retiring mid-match in the semi-finals on Friday.

Maria was leading 6-1 1-2 against former French Open champion Jelena Ostapenko when her opponent retired feeling unwell during a rain delay at Devonshire Park.

Second seed Keys took the first set 6-1 against Croatian 20-year-old Petra Marcinko who then quit with an abdominal injury.

The 31-year-old has dropped only 14 games in reaching the final, spending just four hours on court as she bids for a third title at the south coast tournament.

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"It's always bittersweet winning a match this way and hopefully she gets better for Wimbledon," Keys said.

"She's an incredible young player, has lots of years ahead of her so I'm sure we'll see lots of her."

At 38, Maria is the oldest ever finalist at the Eastbourne WTA event. She fought off early break points before surging ahead against the error-prone Latvian.

Ostapenko had a medical timeout trailing 4-1 and, after a rain shower interrupted play early in the second set, she did not return from the stoppage.

Maria said: "I was feeling well, then the rain started, but I was focused. I was ready to go out here."

"It's never nice to end like this, but I'm happy with my week for the moment, and I’m happy to be in the final," she added.

Source: Reuters
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