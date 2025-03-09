Logo
Keys cruises into Indian Wells third round
Tennis - Australian Open - Melbourne Park, Melbourne, Australia - January 25, 2025 Madison Keys of the U.S. celebrates with the trophy after winning the final against Belarus' Aryna Sabalenka REUTERS/Edgar Su/File Photo

09 Mar 2025 04:43AM
INDIAN WELLS, California : Newly minted Australian Open champion Madison Keys crushed Anastasia Potapova 6-3 6-0 at Indian Wells on Saturday in her first match as a Grand Slam champion.

Keys broke the Russian's serve for a third time to clinch the first set and rolled through the one-sided second set under sunny skies in the California desert to extend her winning streak to 13 matches.

"I'm so happy to be here," Keys said in an interview on center court after the match.

"Australia was obviously an amazing moment so it's really nice to be playing at home for my first tournament back at a place I've played at so many times in front of some amazing people."

Next up for world number five Keys is a third-round meeting with either 28th seed Elise Mertens or Kimberly Birrell of Australia, who play later on Saturday.

Source: Reuters
