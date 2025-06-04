Keys has no regrets after errors prove costly in French Open quarter-final

PARIS :A litany of errors ended the chances of Madison Keys in her French Open quarter-final with fellow American Coco Gauff on Wednesday but the Australian Open champion said she had no regrets for poor decisions that proved costly.

Keys, the newest member of the Grand Slam winners' club following her Melbourne triumph in January, bowed out of Roland Garros after a 6-7(6) 6-4 6-1 loss with her 60th and final unforced error on match-point of a forgettable clash.

The affable 30-year-old had arrived in Paris after a less than ideal run in tune-up tournaments on clay and was pleased at making the last eight after showcasing her free-swinging tennis in earlier rounds.

"I don't really have regrets. I don't think I played quite the level that I wish that I could have, but I don't think that I regret not going for things or making poor decisions," Keys told reporters.

"I just think that what I wanted to do and the level I produced just weren't on the same page today."

Keys said playing under the roof of Court Philippe Chatrier on a cold and rainy day made a difference.

"Definitely a different environment to play in. A lot more dead and slow with the roof closed," Keys added.

"So just very different conditions. I'd much prefer it to be bouncy and hot, but it's just the reality of weather. Conditions like today unfortunately I think play a little bit more into Coco and make her even tougher to beat.

"The court being a little bit slower coupled with the fact that she covers the court so well, it just put a little bit of pressure on me to go a little bit more for my shots and maybe press a little bit too much too soon."

The big-hitting Keys will welcome the switch to the grass season ahead of Wimbledon, which begins on June 30, even if the turnaround is quick.

"The tennis season doesn't really allow you to ease into anything, so I'm going to London tomorrow, and I imagine I'll be on grass on Friday. That's the reality of the sport," she said.

"I've typically felt pretty comfortable on grass, so the first couple of days I imagine I'll be a little bit more sore just because the ball is so much lower, and it feels like you have to work a little bit harder just to move on the grass."