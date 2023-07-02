Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Keys lays down a marker for Wimbledon with Eastbourne title
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Keys lays down a marker for Wimbledon with Eastbourne title

Keys lays down a marker for Wimbledon with Eastbourne title
Tennis - Eastbourne International - Devonshire Park Lawn Tennis Club, Eastbourne, Britain - July 1, 2023 Madison Keys of the U.S. poses with the trophy after winning her final match alongside runner up Russia's Daria Kasatkina Action Images via Reuters/Paul Childs
Keys lays down a marker for Wimbledon with Eastbourne title
Tennis - Eastbourne International - Devonshire Park Lawn Tennis Club, Eastbourne, Britain - July 1, 2023 Madison Keys of the U.S. in action during her final match against Russia's Daria Kasatkina Action Images via Reuters/Paul Childs
02 Jul 2023 08:01AM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Madison Keys sent a warning shot to her Wimbledon rivals by winning the Eastbourne International crown in England for the second time on Saturday, nine years after her initial victory.

The American won 6-2 7-6 (13) over Russian Daria Kasatkina in one hour and 42 minutes to take her seventh overall WTA title and first career title on grass since 2016.

"I love coming and playing here – being able to win the title here twice now, definitely makes me have very fond memories of Eastbourne," Keys said afterwards.

Ranked 25th in the WTA, Keys will now focus on the upcoming Wimbledon Grand Slam tournament which runs from July 3 to 16, where she will take on British wild card Sonay Kartal in the opening round.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.