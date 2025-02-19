Keys, Osaka to play at Queen's Club Championships

Australian Open champion Madison Keys and four-time Grand Slam winner Naomi Osaka will feature when women's tennis returns to Queen's Club for the first time since 1973 with a WTA 500 event in June, the Lawn Tennis Association (LTA) said on Tuesday.

British number one Katie Boulter, former U.S. Open winner Emma Raducanu and Eastbourne defending champion Daria Kasatkina are also lined up for the WTA 500 tournament.

"I'm thrilled to confirm Katie, Emma, Madison and Naomi will be headlining the Championships in June," tournament director Laura Robson said.

"Fans will see some of the best female players on the planet, and with three Grand Slam champions and the British number one in the mix, it promises to be a spectacular return to The Queen's Club for women's tennis."

The event at the iconic Queen's Club will be held in the first week of the grasscourt season - a week before the men's tournament - in the lead-up to Wimbledon.