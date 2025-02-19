Logo
Keys, Osaka to play at Queen's Club Championships
FILE PHOTO: Jan 25, 2025; Melbourne, Victoria, Australia; Madison Keys of United States of America plays a backhand during her match against Aryna Sabalenka in the final of the women's singles at the 2025 Australian Open at Melbourne Park. Mandatory Credit: Mike Frey-Imagn Images/File Photo
Keys, Osaka to play at Queen's Club Championships
FILE PHOTO: Tennis - Australian Open - Melbourne Park, Melbourne, Australia - January 17, 2025 Japan's Naomi Osaka in action during her third round match against Switzerland's Belinda Bencic REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas/File Photo
19 Feb 2025 09:28AM
Australian Open champion Madison Keys and four-time Grand Slam winner Naomi Osaka will feature when women's tennis returns to Queen's Club for the first time since 1973 with a WTA 500 event in June, the Lawn Tennis Association (LTA) said on Tuesday.

British number one Katie Boulter, former U.S. Open winner Emma Raducanu and Eastbourne defending champion Daria Kasatkina are also lined up for the WTA 500 tournament.

"I'm thrilled to confirm Katie, Emma, Madison and Naomi will be headlining the Championships in June," tournament director Laura Robson said.

"Fans will see some of the best female players on the planet, and with three Grand Slam champions and the British number one in the mix, it promises to be a spectacular return to The Queen's Club for women's tennis."

The event at the iconic Queen's Club will be held in the first week of the grasscourt season - a week before the men's tournament - in the lead-up to Wimbledon.

Source: Reuters
