Keys stays on course for rare Australian Open-Wimbledon double

LONDON :There is nothing flashy about Madison Keys, but she knows how to get the job done and that priceless quality was on display as she eased past Olga Danilovic 6-4 6-2 on Wednesday to reach the Wimbledon third round.

The Australian Open champion is on the hunt for further Grand Slam glory at the All England Club and could become the first woman since the great Serena Williams to win those two majors in the same season.

Yet whereas Williams' ferocious weapons were clear for all to see, Keys is more the model of consistency.

She has a big forehand and serve, but a potent part of her arsenal is being able to step up when it matters most.

Subscribe to CNA's Recommended Read A single handpicked story that we think you shouldn't miss. Just one a day. This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp’s partners. Loading Loading

The 37th-ranked Danilovic put up a brave fight, which included saving five break points in one game in the second set, but Keys' consistency meant she never looked like causing an upset.

On paper, the numbers were fairly even. The winners' count was 19-15 in Keys' favour while Danilovic made marginally more unforced errors - but Keys broke her opponent four times and lost her own serve once.

After a nervy opener when she beat Romania's Elena-Gabriela Ruse in three sets, this was far more comfortable for the American - and with rain returning to Wimbledon after scorching temperatures on the first two days, Keys was much happier.

"I definitely felt a little more comfortable today, it's the cloudy rainy England we know and love so I felt a little more normal," she said.

"I knew that she could play really great tennis, I really just wanted to get a lead and run with it."

Next up for Keys is a match against Germany's Laura Siegmund, who has already earned her best result at Wimbledon by reaching the third round.