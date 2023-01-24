Khachanov 'reinvents' himself to reach Grand Slam semis again

MELBOURNE : Karen Khachanov said reinventing himself as a player had helped him breakthrough to the semi-final stage at Grand Slams after the Russian advanced to the last four of the Australian Open on Tuesday.

Khachanov's opponent Sebastian Korda retired with a wrist injury while trailing 7-6(5) 6-3 3-0, sending the 26-year-old into his second straight Grand Slam semi-final after last year's U.S. Open.

Khachanov burst onto the scene in 2018 when he won the Paris Masters but has had little success since, falling out of the top 10 and reaching only two Grand Slam quarter-finals until his run at Flushing Meadows last year.

"I think I kind of reinvented myself," said the world number 20. "I would say I always believe in myself but there were always ups and downs.

"Sometimes when you have those great results, it shows you what you are capable of. Then you start to believe more and more. This belief and self-confidence appear much stronger after the U.S. Open.

"I made a few semi-finals already, so I hope to continue that way and to grow as a person and as a sportsman."

Khachanov had beaten Korda in five sets the last time they met at a Grand Slam in Wimbledon in 2021 but the American came out on top twice last year on hardcourts.

"Obviously not the way you want to finish a match," Khachanov added. "Seb beat one of my friends Daniil (Medvedev) in three sets.

"I'm really happy about my level, the way I compete. I'm looking forward to competing in the semi-finals here in Australia for the first time."

Khachanov will play either third seed Stefanos Tsitsipas or Czech youngster Jiri Lehecka in the semi-final.