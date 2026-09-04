Logo
Logo

Sport

Khachanov upsets Auger-Aliassime to reach US Open third round
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Advertisement
Advertisement

Sport

Khachanov upsets Auger-Aliassime to reach US Open third round

Khachanov upsets Auger-Aliassime to reach US Open third round
Tennis - U.S. Open - Flushing Meadows, New York, United States - September 3, 2026 Russia's Karen Khachanov celebrates winning his second round match against Canada's Felix Auger-Aliassime REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Khachanov upsets Auger-Aliassime to reach US Open third round
Tennis - U.S. Open - Flushing Meadows, New York, United States - September 3, 2026 Canada's Felix Auger-Aliassime in action during his second round match against Russia's Karen Khachanov
04 Sep 2026 02:46AM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

NEW YORK, Sept 3 : Russia's Karen Khachanov stunned Canadian third seed Felix Auger-Aliassime 6-7(5) 6-3 6-2 6-2 on Thursday to reach the third round of the U.S. Open.

World number 50 Khachanov, who lost the opening match in his three U.S. Open tune-up events, was far from spectacular but did enough on a day when 2025 semi-finalist Auger-Aliassime struggled mightily.

Khachanov, who made a run to the U.S. Open semi-finals in 2022, broke Auger-Aliassime's serve seven times on the Louis Armstrong Stadium court and saved seven of the nine break points he faced en route to securing only his second top-10 win at a Grand Slam.

Auger-Aliassime looked ready to whip through the first set after consolidating a break for a 3-0 lead but was suddenly undone by a string of errors, allowing Khachanov to pull ahead before the Canadian broke for a second time to get to 4-4.

CNA Games
Guess Word
Guess Word
Crack the word, one row at a time
Buzzword
Buzzword
Create words using the given letters
Mini Sudoku
Mini Sudoku
Tiny puzzle, mighty brain teaser
Mini Crossword
Mini Crossword
Small grid, big challenge
Word Search
Word Search
Spot as many words as you can
Show More
Show Less

But Khachanov showed he was ready for a fight and twice held at love while serving to stay in the set before falling short in the tiebreaker, which ended when he sent a backhand long after chasing down an Auger-Aliassime volley.

In the second set it was Khachanov's turn to jump ahead 3-0 but he never looked back, ultimately closing it out on his serve after coming back from 15-40 down.

Khachanov cruised through the third set, breaking at love to reach 4-1 en route to wrapping up the frame on his serve and leaving Auger-Aliassime with a long road back on a day when little was going right for him.

The Russian, displaying full confidence in his swings, wasted little time in the fourth set, opening up a 4-0 lead that  appeared to drain the energy and strength from Auger-Aliassime, who looked a shell of his normal self.

Khachanov went on to close out the encounter with a four-point hold, the final blow coming with a massive serve that Auger-Aliassime failed to return.

Up next for Khachanov, who has only reached two quarter-finals this year, will be either Frenchman Benjamin Bonzi or Peruvian 32nd seed Ignacio Buse.

Source: Reuters
Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...
Advertisement