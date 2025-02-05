Lion City Sailors forward Khairin Nadim seals move to Portuguese side FC Vizela
Khairin, who signed a one-and-a-half-year deal, will play primarily for Vizela's under-23 squad.
SINGAPORE: Lion City Sailors forward Khairin Nadim has sealed a move to Portuguese second-division side FC Vizela.
The 20-year-old signed a one-and-a-half-year deal that runs to Jun 30, 2026. He will play primarily for FC Vizela’s under-23 squad while being closely monitored by the first-team coaches.
The first team competes in Liga Portugal 2 - the Portuguese second division - where it sits eighth in an 18-team league that includes the B teams of Benfica and FC Porto.
Khairin's transfer was announced by the Sailors on Wednesday (Feb 5) after it had arranged for the forward to attend trials with FC Vizela.
"There, he impressed with his talent and technical ability – earning himself this opportunity to ply his trade in Europe," the club said.
Khairin once held the record of being the youngest player to feature in the Singapore Premier League (SPL), making his debut at 15 years and 298 days in March 2020.
That record was surpassed by Raoul Suhaimi in 2021 and then Nathan Mao in 2023.
Khairin is the second youngest Singaporean to score in the SPL, netting his first goal against Tampines Rovers at 16 years and 194 days.
The Sailors said that FC Vizela has demonstrated a strong commitment to youth development, with 16 of its under-23 players featuring for the first team over the past four years.
Lion City Sailors technical director Luka Lalic said Khairin has earned this opportunity to compete in Portugal, and that he must make the most of the next 18 months to prove he is ready for the next step in his development.
“Given Vizela’s club structure, the people working closely with him, and Khairin’s own mindset and desire to succeed, I believe – with a bit of luck – he can do very well and make both clubs proud.”
FC Vizela's sporting director Toni Dovale said: "We’ve been investing a lot in our youth development program in the past few years, and signing top international talents is a part of our step forward as a club.
"Having played in Asia as a player, I’ve heard very good things about Khairin Nadim, and that was why I was keen to find out more about him.
"That proved to be the case in his trials with us, and we’re excited to see how far his potential can take him."
Khairin could make his debut for his new club's under-23 team on Feb 25 when it takes on Benfica B in the Liga Revelacao.
He said: "I’m grateful to the Sailors not just for shaping me into the player I am today, but also for creating this incredible opportunity for me.
"Playing in Europe has always been my goal, and I’m happy to be able to realise this dream.
"I’m not just representing the Sailors, but also Singapore as a young player here. I’ll train hard, prove myself, and show that I belong on the big stage."
Khairin is not the first Singaporean to sign for a Portuguese side. Last year, another Sailor, midfielder Nur Muhammad Asis, went on loan to top-flight club CF Estrela da Amadora.