Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Khawaja confident well-balanced Australia can succeed in Sri Lanka
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Khawaja confident well-balanced Australia can succeed in Sri Lanka

Khawaja confident well-balanced Australia can succeed in Sri Lanka

FILE PHOTO: Cricket - Ashes 2019 - Second Test - England v Australia - Lord's Cricket Ground, London, Britain - August 16, 2019. Australia's Usman Khawaja in action. Action Images via Reuters/Paul Childs

08 Apr 2022 11:55AM (Updated: 08 Apr 2022 11:55AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Australia batsman Usman Khawaja said their test series win over Pakistan last month shows how well balanced the side are and they will return to the subcontinent for a two-test tour of Sri Lanka in June and July confident of getting a result.

Australia drew the first two tests against Pakistan before winning the decisive third on their first tour to the country since 1998.

It was their first win on the subcontinent since 2011.

"Our record in the subcontinent in the last 10 years hasn't been great, beating Pakistan was our first victory for a long time on the subcontinent but we've got a very well-balanced team," he said.

"I've been around Australian cricket for a long time, and I wouldn't say this if I didn't believe it, but we've got one of the most balanced teams we've had, especially in terms of playing spin in the subcontinent.

"This is one of the better Australian teams we've had for those conditions."

Khawaja's performance in Pakistan is part of a late career renaissance for the 35-year-old, who was handed a new centralised contract with Cricket Australia this week after also impressing in the Ashes series win over England.

"It's been an awesome ride so far and the fact I can represent Australia again means a lot," said Khawaja.

"I'm enjoying it at the moment and the ride's been pretty good, but if you had told me that six months ago I definitely wouldn't have believed you."

(Reporting by Michael Church in Hong Kong, Editing by Peter Rutherford)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us