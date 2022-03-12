Khawaja eyes hundred, Australia 172-2 at tea v Pakistan

KARACHI, Pakistan : Usman Khawaja and Steve Smith batted resolutely through the post-lunch session to guide Australia to 172 for two on the opening day of the second test against Pakistan on Saturday.

Islamabad-born Khawaja was batting on 86 at the tea break, having raised 81 runs for the unbroken third wicket partnership with Smith, who was on 40.

Pakistan bowlers generated reverse swing but Khawaja, who forged an 82-run opening stand with David Warner, and Smith played cautiously to frustrate the hosts.

Australia got off to a strong start after Pat Cummins elected to bat on a dry surface at the National Stadium, which already has cracks on it and is expected to break up early.

Khawaja looked in sublime touch and scored freely on the leg-side after being fed regularly on his pad.

Warner was less convincing, though, surviving a couple of LBW appeals and getting hit on his shoulder by a short delivery from Hasan Ali.

Warner hit Sajid Khan for a six to bring up Australia's 50 in the 11th over.

Sajid conceded two more sixes in his fourth over prompting Pakistan captain Babar Azam to take the spinner out of the attack.

Seamer Faheem Ashraf broke the opening stand with a back of a length delivery that Warner, who made 36, could only edge to Mohammad Rizwan behind the stumps.

Khawaja brought up his fifty with a boundary off Faheem but Pakistan could not be denied a second success.

Sajid stopped Marnus Labuschagne's firm drive at mid-off and broke down the stumps at the non-striker's end to run out the batsman for a duck.

Leg-spinner Mitchell Swepson makes his test debut joining Nathan Lyon in Australia's two-man spin attack with Josh Hazlewood sitting out.

The opening test in Rawalpindi, Australia's first in Pakistan in 24 years, had ended in a draw.

(Reporting by Amlan Chakraborty in New Delhi; Editing by Michael Perry and William Mallard)