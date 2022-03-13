Khawaja falls for 160, Australia 407-7 at tea

KARACHI, Pakistan :Usman Khawaja fell after a marathon 160 as Australia lost three wickets in the second session to be 407 for seven at tea on day two of the second test against Pakistan on Sunday.

Islamabad-born Khawaja added 33 runs to his overnight 127 to depart after a fine knock that included 15 boundaries and a six.

Alex Carey was batting on 26 at the tea break with Mitchell Starc giving company on one.

Earlier, after Australia resumed on 251-3, Shaheen Afridi subjected Nathan Lyon to a bouncer barrage but the nightwatchman did not flinch and kept pulling occasionally finding the boundary much to Pakistan's chagrin.

Lyon hit five boundaries in an entertaining 38 before he had his stumps rearranged by a Faheem Ashraf express delivery.

Lyon put on 54 runs with Khawaja and left having played the pesky nightwatchman's role to perfection.

Khawaja had shelved the reverse sweep on Saturday but Pakistan were convinced they had him caught in the slips on Sunday when the opener attempted the shot against Nauman Ali.

However, replays ruled out any ball-bat contact and Pakistan lost a review.

Khawaja duly brought up his 150 but could not better his highest score of 174 as Sajid Khan dealt a double blow.

The off-spinner first trapped Travis Head lbw for 23 and then spun one past Khawaja's bat to hit the off-stump.

Cameron Green, who was not even born when Australia last toured Pakistan in 1998, made 28 before Nauman confounded him with a sharp-turning ball that pitched outside leg stump and went on to hit the off.

(Reporting by Amlan Chakraborty in New Delhi; Editing by Richard Pullin and Raissa Kasolowsky)