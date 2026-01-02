Khawaja hopes to inspire the 'different' after calling time on test career

SYDNEY, Jan 2 : ‌Usman Khawaja said he hoped his long test career, which will come to an end with his retirement after the fifth Ashes clash, inspires youngsters who are "different" that playing cricket for Australia is possible.

The top order batsman, who turned 39 last month, announced on Friday that he would be retiring from international cricket after his 88th test, which will start at Sydney Cricket Ground on Sunday.

Khawaja made his test debut at the same ground in the final match of the 2010-11 Ashes series and has since scored 6,206 runs at an average of 43.39, including 16 centuries.

More than his runs, however, Khawaja was a ‌standard-bearer for diversity in Australian cricket given he was born in Pakistan before being raised ‌in Sydney from the age of five.

"I hope I've inspired many children along the way, particularly those who feel that they are different, those who feel that they don't belong, or those others tell that they will never make it," Khawaja told reporters at a press conference.

"I felt all these things growing up and trying to be an Australian cricketer, but seeing is believing. And I'm here to tell you that you can do whatever you want. Just got to keep trying.

"I'm a proud Muslim coloured boy from Pakistan who was told that he would ‍never play for the Australian cricket team. Look at me now. You can do the same."

Khawaja batted for most of his test career at the top of the middle order but lost his spot in the side for the 2021-22 Ashes series to Marnus Labuschagne.

He was, however, called up at the last minute when Travis Head contracted COVID ahead of the Sydney test and revived his career with centuries in both innings.

OPENING WITH WARNER

After that, ​Khawaja moved up to form a successful opening ‌partnership with David Warner, who retired from test cricket after the SCG test two years ago.

In this Ashes series, he injured his back in the opener in Perth and missed the second test before initially being dropped from the team for ​the third in Adelaide.

He was again recalled at the eleventh hour after Steve Smith suffered a bout of vertigo and, batting at number four rather ⁠than opening, scored 82 and 40 as Australia won by ‌82 runs to clinch the series and retain the urn.

Khawaja said his treatment by the media after the back injury in Perth was ​proof that he was still treated differently to other players because of his background.

"The way the media and the past players came out and attacked me ... I copped it for about five days straight," he recalled.

"It was quite personal in ‍terms of things like, 'he's not committed to the team. He was only worried about himself. He played this golf comp the day before.

"He's selfish. ⁠He doesn't train hard enough. He didn't train the day before the game. He's lazy'. These are the same racial stereotypes I've grown up with my whole life.

"I ​just want the journey for the ‌next Usman Khawaja to be different," he added. "I want you to treat him the same, not have racial stereotypes ‍of ​who they might be."