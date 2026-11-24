PARIS, Nov 24 : Algeria's Imane Khelif is set to make her first appearance since winning Olympic gold in 2024 after organisers confirmed on Tuesday that her scheduled bout on December 15 will go ahead despite the withdrawal of opponent Clarida Sarabia.

Khelif has not competed at official events since winning the women's welterweight division at the Paris Games amid a gender dispute over her eligibility.

She had been due to fight Dutch boxer Sarabia, 21, in a six-round professional bout in Paris.

"The opponent did have to withdraw from the fight for administrative reasons," a spokesperson for promoter Stair Event told Reuters.

"But the bout is still scheduled for December 15. We'll announce the opponent soon."

In February, Khelif said she was open to genetic testing only if administered by the International Olympic Committee.