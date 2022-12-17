Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Khosla steps down as LIV Golf COO after inaugural season
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Khosla steps down as LIV Golf COO after inaugural season

Khosla steps down as LIV Golf COO after inaugural season

FILE PHOTO: Oct 30, 2022; Miami, Florida, USA; Dustin Johnson celebrates with team 4Aces GC after winning the season finale of the LIV Golf series at Trump National Doral. Mandatory Credit: John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports/File Photo

17 Dec 2022 10:22AM (Updated: 17 Dec 2022 10:22AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

LIV Golf's chief operating officer Atul Khosla has stepped down after the inaugural season of the Saudi-backed breakaway circuit, its commissioner Greg Norman told the New York Times.

Before joining LIV Golf, Khosla was the chief corporate development and brand officer for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers of the National Football League (NFL).

"At the conclusion of LIV's successful inaugural season, Atul Khosla decided to move on," Norman said in a statement. "We respect A.K. and his personal decision."

Reuters has contacted LIV Golf for comment.

LIV Golf has lured players with lucrative prize money and a reduced schedule, while the U.S.-based PGA Tour has suspended members who opted to join the rival circuit.

Among the high-profile players who joined LIV Golf are World Golf Hall of Fame member Phil Mickelson, two-time major champion Dustin Johnson and 2020 U.S. Open winner Bryson DeChambeau.

The 2023 season is due to begin in February.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.