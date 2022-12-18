Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Kilde takes downhill victory in Val Gardena
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Kilde takes downhill victory in Val Gardena

Kilde takes downhill victory in Val Gardena

FILE PHOTO: Norway's Aleksander Aamodt Kilde reacts in the finish area after competing in the downhill run of the men's alpine skiing super combined event during the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics at the Rosa Khutor Alpine Center in Rosa Khutor February 14, 2014. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

18 Dec 2022 12:52AM (Updated: 18 Dec 2022 12:55AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Norway's Aleksander Aamodt Kilde won the downhill World Cup race in Val Gardena on Saturday, giving him victory in three of the four downhill races so far in this World Cup season.

Kilde clocked in at 2 minutes, 02.35 seconds, edging out France Johan Clarey by 0.35 seconds. Italy's Mattia Casse took third place, 0.42 seconds behind Kilde.

The 41-year-old Clarey, who took part in his first race in 2003, is still chasing his first World Cup win.

"It was a bit bittersweet to see that I came ahead of Clarey ... He deserved a victory," Kilde told Norwegian broadcaster NRK.

Clarey said he was disappointed by the result, but had no plans to slow down.

"I tried my best, but I made a lot of mistakes today because my skis were really fast. I believed I could win, but I'm behind a monster," Clarey said with a smile.

Overall leader Marco Odermatt from Switzerland ended up in a split seventh place with American Travis Ganong, 0.92 seconds behind Kilde.

Odermatt is now 111 points ahead of second-placed Kilde in the overall standings, in a season that so far has been dominated by the two rivals.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.