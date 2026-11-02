Italy hails youthful Formula 1 champion Kimi Antonelli

ROME: Italians on Monday (Nov 2) celebrated the success of Kimi Antonelli, who became Formula 1's youngest world champion at the age of 20 when he clinched the title in Mexico City.

Antonelli, who is from the northern city of Bologna, is also the first Italian champion since 1953.

Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni took to social media to praise what she called an "extraordinary achievement".

"A success that puts an Italian driver back on top of the world, rewarding talent, commitment, determination and dedication," Meloni said.

"It's a source of great pride for our country," she wrote on X, alongside a picture of Antonelli holding the Italian flag.

La Gazzetta dello Sport newspaper ran the headline "Kimitico", a play on words meaning "Legendary Kimi".

La Stampa newspaper struck a similar tone, with its headline "Kimi nella leggenda" ("Kimi makes history.")

In Rome, locals took delight in an Italian sporting success, with one comparing Antonelli to tennis champion Jannik Sinner.

"They're two shining stars of Italian sport," said Daniela Bulgarini. "He seems like a good kid, very talented. Talent and hard work always pay off."