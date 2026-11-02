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Kimi Antonelli becomes youngest F1 champion at 20 years old
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Kimi Antonelli becomes youngest F1 champion at 20 years old

Kimi Antonelli becomes youngest F1 champion at 20 years old

Mercedes driver Kimi Antonelli walks through the paddock before the qualifying session for the Formula One Mexico Grand Prix in Mexico City, Oct 31, 2026. (Photo: Photo/Moises Castillo)

02 Nov 2026 06:32AM (Updated: 02 Nov 2026 06:41AM)
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MEXICO CITY: Mercedes' Kimi Antonelli became Formula One's youngest world champion at 20 years old on Sunday (Nov 1) in a red-flagged and restarted Mexico City Grand Prix won by Red Bull's Max Verstappen.

The first Italian champion since 1953 finished third, sobbing with joy over the team radio as he took the chequered flag at the high-altitude Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez, with his overall lead now an unassailable 119 points.

Ferrari's Lewis Hamilton started from pole position and took a close second place on an afternoon of drama with two safety cars, multiple crashes and an agonising 33-minute halt with 25 of the 71 laps remaining.

 

 

Source: Reuters/fh

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