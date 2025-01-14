Kimpembe set for PSG return in cup game against minnows Espaly

Paris St Germain defender Presnel Kimpembe could make a return to action after an almost two-year absence in the Coupe de France tie against fifth-tier side FC Espaly, manager Luis Enrique said on Tuesday.

Kimpembe has been on the sidelines since rupturing his Achilles tendon in February 2023 and returned to training last month. Wednesday's game gives the coach the perfect chance to ease the 29-year-old back into the team.

"Tomorrow is an ideal match for us to see certain players," Luis Enrique told reporters ahead of the round of 32 game.

"After speaking to Presnel to see if he feels ready, he feels much better. He has been able to train with the team. I can see in training that he is able to help the team."

The coach was giving little way in terms of who would make the squad, and whether players reported to be on their way out of the club, such as Milan Skriniar and Randal Kolo Muani, will be involved.

"We will release the squad list tomorrow morning, I like my players to get that information first before all of you," the Spanish manager said.

"We will see tomorrow if they are in the squad or not."

PSG will be expected to ease into the next round, and have a seven-point lead at the top of Ligue 1, but they are struggling to make the next phase of the Champions League.

Luis Enrique's side are 25th in the standings, one point off the knockout phase playoff places, and their penultimate game against Manchester City is next week, which will likely take precedence over the cup tie and Saturday's league game at Lens.

"Now we have the Champions League games coming up, we want to be in the best possible condition," Luis Enrique said.

"Of course there will be rotation throughout these games to give all players the time that we believe is appropriate."

The Coup de France game will take place at the stadium of rugby club Clermont-Auvergne, and the team will need to show the spirit that the manager expects in all games.

"We are playing a different team and as always at PSG we will give our all," Luis Enrique said.

"This tie gives us another opportunity to show that when you play for PSG there are no friendly matches or matches when you can take your foot off the gas."