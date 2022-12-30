'King' Pele mourned around the globe

Football fans were united in mourning on Thursday (Dec 29) after the death of Pele at the age of 82, with tributes pouring in for the Brazil great who defined his sport and inspired generations.

Brazil's government declared three days of mourning and the arch at football's cathedral, Wembley Stadium, was lit in the colours of Brazil, while icons of sport and heads of state bowed to the man who rose up from childhood poverty to become a legend.

"I had the privilege that younger Brazilians didn't have: I saw Pele play, live, at Pacaembu and Morumbi. Play, no. I saw Pele give a show," said Lula, the president-elect of Brazil.

"Because when he got the ball he always did something special, which often ended up in a goal."

Former Brazil President Dilma Rousseff wrote: "Thank you for the joy you gave the Brazilian people and the people of the world. No one has been a king so loved."

Sao Paulo's government said it would name a new road complex to the city of Santos, where Pele played club football, "Rei Pele" ('King Pele').

There was a minute's silence at Spain's LaLiga games and a minute's applause at Olympique de Marseille's Stade Velodrome as the sport heaped honour on one of the greatest athletes in modern history. Rio's "Christ the Redeemer" statue was lit up in green and yellow in tribute.

"Before Pele, football was just a sport. Pele changed everything. He turned football into art, into entertainment," wrote Brazil forward Neymar. "He's gone, but his magic will remain."

Former Brazil striker Ronaldo wrote: "The world mourns. The sadness of farewell mixed with the immense pride of history written."