Sport

Kinghorn hat-trick leads Scotland to nervy win over Italy
Rugby Union - Six Nations Championship - Scotland v Italy - Murrayfield Stadium, Edinburgh, Scotland, Britain - March 18, 2023
Rugby Union - Six Nations Championship - Scotland v Italy - Murrayfield Stadium, Edinburgh, Scotland, Britain - March 18, 2023 Scotland's Blair Kinghorn celebrates scoring their fourth try with teammates
Rugby Union - Six Nations Championship - Scotland v Italy - Murrayfield Stadium, Edinburgh, Scotland, Britain - March 18, 2023 Scotland's Blair Kinghorn scores their fourth try
Rugby Union - Six Nations Championship - Scotland v Italy - Murrayfield Stadium, Edinburgh, Scotland, Britain - March 18, 2023 Scotland's Blair Kinghorn celebrates scoring their fourth goal with teammates
18 Mar 2023 10:38PM (Updated: 18 Mar 2023 10:38PM)
EDINBURGH : Flyhalf Blair Kinghorn made the most of a rare start with a hat-trick of tries as Scotland claimed a bonus-point 26-14 victory over Italy in their final Six Nations game on Saturday.

Kinghorn replaced injured Finn Russell in the starting XV and took his chance with a match-winning performance, though in general there was a lack of creativity and invention from the Scots as winger Duhan van der Merwe also crossed for a score.

Italy defended heroically at times and on a rare foray into the Scotland 22 scored their only try through fullback Tommaso Allan. Trailing by five points, they camped on the Scotland try line for the final few minutes but Scotland broke from their own 22 to complete the win

Scotland will enjoy a second top-three Six Nations finish in the last 10 years unless England get a big bonus-point win in Ireland later on Saturday.

Italy finished bottom of the table having lost all five fixtures, though their performances have been much improved this season.

Source: Reuters

