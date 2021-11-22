Kings fire coach Luke Walton after 6-11 start: Report

The Sacramento Kings fired coach Luke Walton on Sunday, ESPN reported.

The Kings have lost seven of their last eight games and 11 of 17 to start the season.

Walton, 41, owns a 68-93 record in two-plus seasons as coach of the Kings. He also posted a 98-148 mark in three seasons as coach of the Los Angeles Lakers.

Per ESPN, associate head coach Alvin Gentry is expected to receive strong consideration to serve as interim head coach.

The Kings went 31-41 in each of Walton's first two seasons in Sacramento, with the team finishing tied for 11th place in the Western Conference last season, two games outside of a spot in the play-in tournament.

The Kings have not been to the playoffs in 15 years overall (2006), tying the Los Angeles Clippers franchise - a string that began in 1977 when the Clippers were known as the Buffalo Braves and ran through 1992 - for the NBA's longest playoff drought.