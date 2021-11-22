Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Report: Kings fire coach Luke Walton after 6-11 start
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Kings fire coach Luke Walton after 6-11 start: Report

Kings fire coach Luke Walton after 6-11 start: Report

FILE PHOTO: Nov 20, 2021; Sacramento, California, USA; Sacramento Kings head coach Luke Walton is restrained by assistant coach Alvin Gentry during the second quarter against the Utah Jazz at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

22 Nov 2021 02:44AM (Updated: 22 Nov 2021 02:50AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

The Sacramento Kings fired coach Luke Walton on Sunday, ESPN reported.

The Kings have lost seven of their last eight games and 11 of 17 to start the season.

Walton, 41, owns a 68-93 record in two-plus seasons as coach of the Kings. He also posted a 98-148 mark in three seasons as coach of the Los Angeles Lakers.

Per ESPN, associate head coach Alvin Gentry is expected to receive strong consideration to serve as interim head coach.

The Kings went 31-41 in each of Walton's first two seasons in Sacramento, with the team finishing tied for 11th place in the Western Conference last season, two games outside of a spot in the play-in tournament.

The Kings have not been to the playoffs in 15 years overall (2006), tying the Los Angeles Clippers franchise - a string that began in 1977 when the Clippers were known as the Buffalo Braves and ran through 1992 - for the NBA's longest playoff drought.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us