Kinhult opens up three-shot lead at Alfred Dunhill Championship
Sport

Kinhult opens up three-shot lead at Alfred Dunhill Championship

Kinhult opens up three-shot lead at Alfred Dunhill Championship

Golf - European Tour - British Masters - Hillside Golf Club, Southport, Britain - May 12, 2019 Sweden's Marcus Kinhult during the final round Action Images via Reuters/Jason Cairnduff/ File Photo

14 Dec 2024 01:04AM
Sweden’s Marcus Kinhult carded a 68 in his second round to open up a three-shot lead at the halfway point of the DP World Tour’s Alfred Dunhill Championship played at a sweltering Leopard Creek Country Club on Friday.

Kinhult, 28, sunk seven birdies but also carded three bogeys as he moved to 11 under-par for the tournament, opening up some daylight between himself and a trio of players on 8 under-par – South African Dean Burmester (67), Dale Whitnell (67) from England and Italian Andrea Pavan (69).

Kinhult is hunting a second win on the European circuit, his first coming at the British Masters in 2019.

"It was hot," Kinhult said. "It was actually OK this morning, but after five or six holes I got the umbrella up and tried to hide under that for most of the day.

"It was a good score today and I'm looking forward to two more rounds," he added. "Hopefully we can keep improving and we'll see where that takes us."

Overnight leader Andy Sullivan carded a superb blemish-free 64 on Thursday but could only manage a 73 in his second round and is four shots back.

Source: Reuters

