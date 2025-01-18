Kipchoge eyes record-extending fifth London Marathon title in April

Former marathon world record holder Eliud Kipchoge will race the London Marathon in April, organisers and the record four-time winning athlete said on Friday.

The 2016 and 2020 Olympic marathon champion, who holds an unofficial world record as the only person to have run a marathon distance inside two hours, returns to London for the first time since 2020.

"I am excited to share that my next race will be the TCS London Marathon," Kipchoge said in a statement.

"It is a race that holds a very special place in my heart... After a good period of rest, I have returned to training with renewed energy and focus. I feel re-fuelled to give my very best in London."

Kenya's Kipchoge, 40, is a record five-time winner of the World Marathon Majors series, the highest tier of marathons in the world that comprises annual races for the cities of Tokyo, Boston, London, Sydney, Berlin, Chicago and New York.

He was the men's marathon world record holder from 2018 to 2023, until compatriot Kelvin Kiptum surpassed him at the 2023 Chicago Marathon.

"Eliud Kipchoge is the greatest marathon runner of this or any other age," said London Marathon CEO Hugh Brasher.

"Indeed, you could make a compelling case that his incredible stretch of dominance in marathon racing for such a lengthy period makes him the greatest athlete we have ever seen.

"His four victories here in London is a record in the elite men's category and, after five years away, it's so exciting to be welcoming him back... for our historic 45th edition."

Kipchoge will face Sabastian Sawe, who last month won on his marathon debut in Valencia, reigning Berlin Marathon champion Milkesa Mengesha and Abdi Nageeye, who won the latest edition of the New York City Marathon.

Jacob Kiplimo will also race in men's field on April 27, making his marathon debut.

The elite women's race will feature marathon world record holder Ruth Chepngetich, former winner and 2024 Olympic gold medallist Sifan Hassan as well as Tigst Assefa, who clinched silver in the Paris Games.