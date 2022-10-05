Logo
Kipchoge eyes third straight Olympic marathon gold at Paris
05 Oct 2022 11:33AM (Updated: 05 Oct 2022 11:33AM)
Eliud Kipchoge became only the third man to win back-to-back Olympic marathon crowns at the Tokyo Games last year but the 37-year-old Kenyan said he wants the record all to himself and will go for gold once again at Paris 2024.

"I trust that all things will carry me well up to 2024 to present myself at the starting line," Kipchoge, who shattered his own world record at the Berlin Marathon last month, told the BBC on Tuesday.

"What I like is history. To be the first human being to run back-to-back-to-back for three times and win Olympic marathon gold medal, it's my bucket list."

Kipchoge is the only man to run a sub-two-hour marathon when he clocked 1:59.40 on a specially designed track in Vienna in 2019 but the time is not officially recognised as it was not set in competition.

Source: Reuters

