Kipchoge returning to Berlin as part of Paris Olympic preparation

MANCHESTER, England : Marathon world record holder Eliud Kipchoge will race in Berlin on Sept. 24 as part of his preparation for the 2024 Paris Olympics, announcing the return to his "special place" in a video on Thursday.

The 38-year-old clocked 2:01.09 in Berlin last year to crush his own world record by about 30 seconds. He is aiming to complete a hat-trick of Olympic wins next year, having won marathon gold in the previous two Games.

"My run has taken me across the world," Kipchoge said in the video posted on social media. Along the way ... there are ups and downs. And right now I run towards Paris 2024. But to achieve what inspires me in Paris I must return to my special place. Back to Berlin."

Kipchoge is also a 10-time winner of marathon majors, including four victories apiece at Berlin and London.

Berlin is considered one the world's fastest marathon courses, due to traditionally cool conditions plus flat, well-maintained roads.

The Paris Olympic men's marathon takes place on Aug. 10, 2024.