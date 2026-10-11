Logo
Logo

Recent Searches

Trending Topics

CNA Explains China artificial intelligence Indonesia Malaysia podcasts Wellness Thailand Japan
Logo

Sport

Kipchoge wins first marathon in three years in Melbourne
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Logo

Recent Searches

Trending Topics

CNA Explains China artificial intelligence Indonesia Malaysia podcasts Wellness Thailand Japan
Advertisement
Advertisement

Sport

Kipchoge wins first marathon in three years in Melbourne

Kipchoge wins first marathon in three years in Melbourne

FILE PHOTO: Athletics - Sydney Marathon - Sydney, Australia - August 31, 2025 Kenya's Eliud Kipchoge reacts after the Sydney Marathon REUTERS/Hollie Adams/File Photo

11 Oct 2026 09:50AM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Oct 11 : Kenya's twice Olympic champion Eliud Kipchoge won the Melbourne Marathon in a course record of 2 hours, 9 minutes and 10 seconds on Sunday, claiming his 17th win over the distance at age 41.

• Kipchoge is attempting to run a marathon on all seven continents over two years, having launched his continental campaign at the Cape Town Marathon in May.

• Sunday's win was his first in three years, after he won Berlin in 2023 for a record 11th title at the majors.

• Australian Thomas Do Canto finished second behind Kipchoge at 2:10:35 while compatriot Reece Edwards was third at 2:14:33.

• New Zealand's Camille French won the women's race in 2:28:25, followed by Australian Sinead Diver at 2:28:49 and Nichola Sheridan of Ireland at 2:29:13.

Source: Reuters
Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...
Advertisement