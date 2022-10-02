Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Ethiopian Yehualaw storms to London Marathon win in style
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Ethiopian Yehualaw storms to London Marathon win in style

Ethiopian Yehualaw storms to London Marathon win in style
Athletics - London Marathon - London, Britain - October 2, 2022 Ethiopia's Yalemzerf Yehualaw crosses the line to win the women's elite race Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Boyers
Ethiopian Yehualaw storms to London Marathon win in style
Athletics - London Marathon - London, Britain - October 2, 2022 Ethiopia's Yalemzerf Yehualaw celebrates after winning the women's elite race Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Boyers
Ethiopian Yehualaw storms to London Marathon win in style
Athletics - London Marathon - London, Britain - October 2, 2022 Japan's Ai Hosoda reacts after crossing the line in the women's elite race Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Boyers
Ethiopian Yehualaw storms to London Marathon win in style
Athletics - London Marathon - London, Britain - October 2, 2022 Runner in fancy dress during the London Marathon Action Images via Reuters/John Sibley
Ethiopian Yehualaw storms to London Marathon win in style
Athletics - London Marathon - London, Britain - October 2, 2022 Ethiopia's Yalemzerf Yehualaw celebrates after winning the women's elite race alongside second place Kenya's Joyciline Jepkosgei and third place Ethiopia's Alemu Megertu Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Boyers
02 Oct 2022 06:46PM (Updated: 02 Oct 2022 06:46PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

LONDON : Ethiopia's Yalemzerf Yehualaw stormed to victory in the women's London Marathon on Sunday ahead of last year's winner Joyciline Jepkosgei.

Yehualaw, 23, only ran her first competitive marathon in April in Germany, winning it with the fastest debut time in history and an Ethiopian record, and she made light work of the field in London.

In the absence of world record holder and twice London Marathon champion Brigid Kosgei, who withdrew due to a hamstring injury, seven women had pulled clear by the halfway stage, led by Ethiopia's Ashete Bekere.

One by one the leading group dropped out, with Yehualaw, who fell at the 33-kilometre mark, and Kenyan Jepkosgei picking up the pace to open up a gap over the field with five kilometres remaining.

Yehualaw established a commanding lead in the closing stages, crossing the line in two hours, 17 minutes and 25 seconds, ahead of Jepkosgei and Ethiopia's Alemu Megertu in third.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.