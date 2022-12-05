Logo
Kiptum, Beriso win Valencia marathons in rapid times
05 Dec 2022 12:10AM (Updated: 05 Dec 2022 12:10AM)
Kelvin Kiptum and Amane Beriso won the Valencia men's and women's marathons on Sunday, both clocking the third-fastest times in history for their events.

Kenyan Kiptum, 23, finished in 2:01:53, close to the world record mark of 2:01:09 set by his compatriot Eliud Kipchoge at the Berlin marathon in September.

"This is great. I was very well prepared," Kiptum said.

In the women’s race, 31-year-old Ethiopian Beriso crossed the line in 2:14:58, 54 seconds slower than Kenyan Brigid Kosgei's record time of 2:14:04 in 2019.

"I am more than happy. Conditions were perfect for me," Beriso said.

Source: Reuters

