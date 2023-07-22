Logo
Sport

Kipyegon shatters mile world record at Monaco Diamond League
Sport

Athletics - Diamond League - Herculis - Stade Louis II, Monaco - July 21, 2023 Kenya's Faith Kipyegon celebrates after winning the women's 1 mile final REUTERS/Claudia Greco
Athletics - Diamond League - Herculis - Stade Louis II, Monaco - July 21, 2023 Kenya's Faith Kipyegon celebrates after winning the women's 1 mile final and setting a new world record REUTERS/Claudia Greco
22 Jul 2023 03:40AM
Kenya's Faith Kipyegon shattered the women's mile world record by almost five seconds at the Monaco Diamond League on Friday.

The 29-year-old completed the race in four minutes, 7.64 seconds to smash Dutchwoman Sifan Hassan's 2019 mark of 4:12.33.

Hassan's record was also set in Monaco.

"I have done good training so far and I just came for it," Kipyegon said. "The time - yes, it was really good because the race was well planned. It just went smoothly and to accomplish the world record - that is amazing."

Kipyegon has now broken three world records in just two months, including the 1500m and 5000m.

Source: Reuters

