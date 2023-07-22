Kipyegon shatters mile world record at Monaco Diamond League

:Kenya's Faith Kipyegon shattered the women's mile world record by almost five seconds at the Monaco Diamond League on Friday.

The 29-year-old completed the race in four minutes, 7.64 seconds to smash Dutchwoman Sifan Hassan's 2019 mark of 4:12.33.

Hassan's record was also set in Monaco.

"I have done good training so far and I just came for it. The time - yes, it was really good because the race was well planned. It just went smoothly and to accomplish the world record - that is amazing," Kipyegon, who took the lead with two laps to run, said.

Kipyegon, who was embraced by her fellow competitors after the race, has now broken three world records in just two months, including the 1500m and 5000m.

"I do not know how I am doing this because it just keeps going really in a good way," the Kenyan added.

"When I started this season, my goal was to just break the 1500m world record. It was still in my head and in my mind. Thank God I did also the one mile and the 5000m. So many.

"I want to defend my world title at 1500m in Hungary but I am going to double also with 5000m in Budapest."

In a race where many of the competitors achieved personal best times, Ireland's Ciara Mageean set a new national record. Ethiopian Freweyni Hailu claimed bronze after finishing ahead of Britain's Laura Muir.

"I think it's been my best season yet. I have opened it strong and have stayed consistent," Mageean said.

"Today I ran an Irish record over the mile. I am really proud of myself for that. I feel I am in a really good place to go the World Championships.

"Sometimes when you know you are in a good shape, it's a bit more scary because you really know that you can achieve your goals."