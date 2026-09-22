Singapore's Kiria Tikanah clinches epee silver at Asian Games, makes history

TOKYO: Singapore fencer Kiria Tikanah made history on Tuesday (Sep 22) when she clinched an Asian Games silver in the women's individual epee event.

Despite losing to South Korea's world No 3 Song Se-ra 15-8 in the individual epee final at the Aichi Sky Expo, the world-ranked 100th Kiria registered the best finish by any local fencer at the meet.

The two-time Olympian, who was Singapore’s flag bearer at the Games opening ceremony, is also the first fencer to win an individual Games medal since Lim Wei Wen in the men’s epee in 2014.