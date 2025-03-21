Kirsty Coventry: From Olympic champion to president of the IOC

PYLOS, Greece : Kirsty Coventry, an Olympic champion swimmer turned sports administrator, was on Thursday elected as the new president of the International Olympic Committee, marking an historic milestone as the first African and first female to lead the Olympic movement.

Born in 1983 in Harare, Zimbabwe, Coventry is the most decorated African Olympian, having won multiple Olympic medals and broken several world records.

Coventry claimed her first Olympic medals at the 2004 Athens Games, winning gold in the 200m backstroke, silver in the 100m backstroke, and bronze in the 200m individual medley.

She continued her winning streak at the Beijing Games in 2008, repeating her gold-medal triumph in the 200m backstroke and adding three silvers to her collection. This cemented her reputation as one of the most decorated swimmers in Olympic history and Zimbabwe’s most successful Olympian.

After retiring from competitive swimming, Coventry transitioned into sports administration, taking up the role of Zimbabwe’s Minister of Youth, Sport, Arts and Recreation in 2019.

Despite facing criticism over governance issues within Zimbabwean sport, her tenure was marked by significant efforts to improve grassroots sports development and enhance athlete representation.

As a prominent figure within the IOC, Coventry has chaired the Athletes’ Commission and played a crucial role in shaping athlete welfare policies.

Her elevation to the IOC presidency comes at a time of significant transformation for the Games, which are adapting to global challenges such as climate change, athlete mental health issues, and the commercial sustainability of the Olympic model.

Coventry has committed to making the IOC more inclusive, strengthening ties with National Olympic Committees, and modernising the selection process for future Olympic hosts.

Known for her advocacy for clean sport and gender equality, Coventry aims to enhance athlete representation within the IOC and its decision-making processes.

Under her leadership, the IOC is expected to prioritise greater transparency and integrate new sports to attract younger audiences, all while safeguarding the Olympic values.

Coventry's journey from the Olympic podium to the highest office in sport has been marked by excellence, resilience, and reform. As she leads the Olympic movement into a new era, her actions will be closely watched worldwide.

(Editing by Toby Davis)