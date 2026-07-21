Kiss inherits Wallabies side with familiar problems

MELBOURNE, July 21 : Joe Schmidt would have liked to hand over a fully rebuilt Wallabies side to Les Kiss but instead the incoming coach will find a similar set of problems to the ones that greeted the New Zealander two years ago.

Schmidt took over a demoralised outfit in the wake of the 2023 World Cup in France where the Wallabies crashed to their first exit from the pool phase under the chaotic tenure of Eddie Jones.

Despite some notable wins, including the upset of world champions South Africa at Ellis Park last year, Schmidt departs with a record of 19 losses from 31 tests, the second-worst winning ratio among Wallabies coaches with 30 tests in charge.

After losing two of the three Nations Championship (NC) tests, the Wallabies are languishing at eighth in the world rankings, only one better than their low point after France 2023.

They signed off from the championship's Southern Hemisphere leg over the weekend with a 57-10 win over Italy in Perth to farewell Schmidt in style.

But beating the 12th-ranked Italians, who were exhausted after a long tour and without their head coach due to a World Rugby ban, was small consolation following the home defeats by Ireland and France.

After the Wallabies conceded 30 unanswered points against the French in Brisbane, captain Harry Wilson spoke for many when he said the team had failed to deliver for their fans.

"We're definitely bothered by it; we're here to win and no team can sit there and say we're happy with being close and improving," he said.

The Wallabies played superb rugby in phases during all three matches but despite Schmidt's efforts to blood new players, a lack of depth continues to restrict them.

With erstwhile number 10 Noah Lolesio unselected while playing in Japan's second division, Joe Schmidt used debutant Declan Meredith as his starting flyhalf against France following injuries to Carter Gordon and Ben Donaldson against the Irish.

CONSTANT CHANGE

When Meredith struggled as the French raised the pressure, the Wallabies' attack fell apart and his replacement Jock Campbell, a specialist fullback, was exposed.

Constant change in the 9-10 positions was a hallmark of Schmidt's tenure and an impediment to the Wallabies' development, according to former captain Stirling Mortlock.

"Having consistent combinations and building up rapport and increasing cohesion at a Wallaby level is just critical," he told local media.

Injuries to props saw 37-year-old James Slipper answer a Schmidt SOS to come out of retirement and put on the gold jersey again.

Schmidt has been credited by some pundits for bringing self-belief back to the squad and giving Kiss a platform to work with 15 months out from Australia hosting the World Cup.

But the results — and the Wallabies' failure to hold onto leads against Ireland and France — showed the team's confidence tends to fade quickly under pressure.

It will take time and consistent wins to remedy that, and Kiss may be fortunate that his first matches in charge are a two-test series against Japan.

With the first match starting in Osaka on August 8, he has little time to make major changes and will likely retain much of Schmidt's playbook.

Having worked closely with Schmidt during the handover process, Kiss will be encouraged by the development of some of the New Zealander's project players, including scrumhalf Ryan Lonergan and lock Josh Canham, both stand-outs during the July tests.

He will hope more players can emerge from the fringes to stake their claims to address the depth problem and for a kinder injury toll all-round.