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Kiss seeks two starting sides from depth-challenged Wallabies
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Kiss seeks two starting sides from depth-challenged Wallabies

Kiss seeks two starting sides from depth-challenged Wallabies
FILE PHOTO: Rugby Union - Autumn Internationals - England v Australia - Allianz Stadium Twickenham, London, Britain - November 9, 2024 Australia's Allan Alaalatoa celebrates as teammate Max Jorgensen scores their fifth try REUTERS/Dylan Martinez/File Photo
Kiss seeks two starting sides from depth-challenged Wallabies
FILE PHOTO: Rugby Union - Rugby Championship - South Africa v Australia - Ellis Park, Johannesburg, South Africa - August 16, 2025 Australia's Len Ikitau in action with South Africa's Siya Kolisi and Malcolm Marx, REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko/File Photo
Kiss seeks two starting sides from depth-challenged Wallabies
FILE PHOTO: Rugby Union - Autumn Internationals - France v Australia - Stade de France, Saint-Denis, France - November 22, 2025 France's Oscar Jegou in action with Australia's Dylan Pietsch REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes/File Photo
Kiss seeks two starting sides from depth-challenged Wallabies
FILE PHOTO: Rugby Union - Autumn Internationals - Ireland v Australia - Aviva Stadium, Dublin, Ireland - November 15, 2025 Australia's Joseph-Aukuso Suaalii in action with Ireland's Robbie Henshaw and Stuart McCloskey REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne/File Photo
28 Aug 2026 08:14AM
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MELBOURNE, Aug 28 : Australia have often struggled with a shallow playing pool but coach Les Kiss has resolved to build two starting-quality rugby teams before the nation hosts the World Cup next year, using his early months in charge to deepen his squad rather than settle on a preferred 15.

Kiss named a much-changed forward pack for Saturday's opening test against Argentina in San Salvador de Jujuy, a provinicial capital in the South American country, while retaining the same backline that helped secure a 56-17 win over Japan earlier this month in Townsville on the Queensland coast.

"Now, I need to know that I've got two good 15s. That's what I need to get to," Kiss told reporters in a call on Friday.

"Each test match certainly narrows it down, but I don't want to come down to just the 15. If that number gets larger, then that competitive pressure, I really do believe, can help the team thrive."

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Veteran prop Allan Alaalatoa will captain the side against the Pumas on with Harry Wilson rested, but Kiss affirmed Wilson as skipper for the rest of the season.

Winger Dylan Pietsch has returned home with a foot injury sustained in training in Buenos Aires while centre Len Ikitau is sitting out while recovering from an ankle issue.

While dual code international Joseph Suaalii is available after recovering from injury, he will provide outside centre cover from the bench as rookie 13 Isaac Henry and Hunter Paisami get another chance to boost their midfield partnership after starting against Japan in Townsville. 

Kiss said he was happy with the way the backline functioned in his second game in charge in Townsville but said they would need to lift again for Argentina.

In Australia's last two tours of Argentina in 2022 and 2024, the slow-starting Pumas lost the opening tests before thrashing the Wallabies in the second matches.

"This (Pumas) team have an uncanny way of getting into your eye-line, into your attack space, and it puts your skills under pressure," he said.

"So we've worked on making sure we understand how that's going to have an impact on how we can play with the ball.

"We've got to be smart and use that kicking game smartly as well."

Source: Reuters
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