Singapore's Max Maeder wins third consecutive title since Paris Olympics

SINGAPORE: Olympic medallist Max Maeder continued his sterling run of form as he was crowned the overall champion of the 2024 IKA KiteFoil World Series after winning the Italian leg of the event.

After finishing as the top qualifier in the opening series, Maeder needed only one race win in the medal series on Saturday (Oct 5) to take the victory and picked it up at the first time of asking.

At Poetto Beach in Cagliari, Sardinia, France's Axel Mazella finished with silver and Italy's Gian Stragiotti took bronze.

The Singaporean was the reigning champion in the event.