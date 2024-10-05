Singapore's Max Maeder wins third consecutive title since Paris Olympics
Maeder won the Italy leg of the 2024 KiteFoil World Series and was crowned the event's overall champion.
SINGAPORE: Olympic medallist Max Maeder continued his sterling run of form as he was crowned the overall champion of the 2024 IKA KiteFoil World Series after winning the Italian leg of the event.
After finishing as the top qualifier in the opening series, Maeder needed only one race win in the medal series on Saturday (Oct 5) to take the victory and picked it up at the first time of asking.
At Poetto Beach in Cagliari, Sardinia, France's Axel Mazella finished with silver and Italy's Gian Stragiotti took bronze.
The Singaporean was the reigning champion in the event.
This is Maeder's third title since the Olympics where he took bronze at the Marseille Marina, ending Singapore's eight-year wait for an Olympic podium finish since swimmer Joseph Schooling won gold in 2016.
Maeder also became Singapore's youngest Olympic medallist. Austria's Valentin Bontus won gold, while Slovenia's Toni Vodisek took silver.
Last month, the 18-year-old won the Austrian leg of the KiteFoil World Series and would follow that up by winning the 2024 Formula Kite Asian Championships in Daishan, China, on Sep 22.