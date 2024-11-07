Kleyn back in Springbok squad as replacement for Nortje

South Africa have called up lock Jean Kleyn as an injury replacement for second row Ruan Nortje, who has been ruled out of their Autumn international tour with a leg injury suffered in training, officials said on Thursday.

Erasmus will on Friday name his team to face Scotland in their series opener at Murrayfield on Sunday.

Kleyn, who has also played for Ireland, was a World Cup winner with the Springboks last year but has missed most of 2024 with injury and has not played for the national side since that triumph in France.

"It’s sad to lose Ruan to injury, as he’s had a fantastic season and really made a strong statement after injuries initially prompted his call-up to the squad," Springbok coach Rassie Erasmus said.

"(Kleyn has) played with most of the players in the squad and is familiar with the conditions in the UK as he’s based in Ireland, so he should slot in with ease."

Eben Etzebeth, Franco Mostert and RG Snyman are the other locks in the squad.

The Springboks also meet England on Nov. 16 and Wales a week later.