Klopp backs new Liverpool signing Diaz to hit the ground running
FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Primeira Liga - Estoril Praia v FC Porto - Estadio Antonio Coimbra da Mota, Estoril, Portugal - January 8, 2022 FC Porto's Luis Diaz celebrates scoring their second goal REUTERS/Pedro Nunes

31 Jan 2022 12:04PM (Updated: 31 Jan 2022 12:04PM)
Liverpool's new signing Luis Diaz has all the attributes to succeed at the Premier League club, manager Juergen Klopp said, as he backed the Colombian winger to quickly adapt to life in England and improve the team.

Diaz on Sunday became Liverpool's first signing of the January transfer window, joining them from Portuguese side Porto on a deal that the British media reported was worth 45 million euros ($50 million).

"He's an outstanding player and someone we've been tracking for a very long time," Klopp told the club website https://www.liverpoolfc.com/news/jurgen-klopp-luis-diaz-hes-player-we-really-wanted. "We believe he has everything needed to fit into our way and adapt to the Premier League, both physically and mentally.

"He's a player who is hungry for success and knows you have to fight to get what you want. He is a fighter, no doubt. He's a skilful team player who has always the goal in mind."

Klopp thanked Liverpool's owners for getting the deal done.

"This team deserved to add quality and when we played against Luis earlier this season, we saw what a danger he is, how fast he is and how his mentality was to help his team," Klopp said.

"Luis is a player we believe will make us better now and in the future. He's the player we really wanted and they've made it happen, so I'm very happy."

Diaz will arrive at the club after completing international duty with Colombia, who face Argentina in a World Cup qualifier in Cordoba on Tuesday.

Liverpool are second in the league on 48 points after 22 matches, nine points behind Manchester City who have played a game more.

They host Cardiff City in the FA Cup fourth round on Feb. 6.

($1 = 0.8963 euros)

(Reporting by Shrivathsa Sridhar in Bengaluru; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)

Source: Reuters

