Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Klopp committed to Liverpool regardless of ownership
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Klopp committed to Liverpool regardless of ownership

Klopp committed to Liverpool regardless of ownership

FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Champions League - Liverpool Training - AXA Training Centre, Liverpool, Britain - October 25, 2022 Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp during training Action Images via Reuters/Jason Cairnduff

10 Nov 2022 02:57PM (Updated: 10 Nov 2022 03:33PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Manager Juergen Klopp said any potential change in Liverpool's ownership will not affect his commitment to the club and downplayed talk of a sale after owners Fenway Sports Group (FSG) announced they would consider new shareholders.

FSG, who completed the takeover of Liverpool for £300 million (US$342.06 million) in 2010, earlier this week responded to reports of a sale by saying they would explore the option of bringing in investors if it was in Liverpool's "best interest".

"Whatever happens, I really like how we work together with our owners but if that would change I'm committed to the club, obviously," Klopp told reporters after Liverpool beat Derby County on penalties in the League Cup.

"As far as I know, they are looking for investors and I thought that makes sense."

Earlier this year, Russian Roman Abramovich completed the sale of Chelsea to an investment group led by Todd Boehly and Clearlake Capital but Klopp said the circumstances were different.

"They (FSG) are looking for investors. The situation is completely different: Chelsea had to get sold because their owner was in trouble," Klopp said.

Source: Reuters/ga

Related Topics

Juergen Klopp Liverpool football

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.