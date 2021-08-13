Klopp defends Liverpool's limited spending as rivals splash out

LONDON : Juergen Klopp defended Liverpool's limited spending in the transfer market on Friday and said he was not surprised to see Premier League rivals Manchester City, Chelsea and Manchester United splashing out.

Manchester City signed Jack Grealish for a Premier League record 100 million pounds (US$138.08 million), Chelsea recruited Romelu Lukaku for 97.5 million while Manchester United brought in Jadon Sancho for 85 million euros (US$99.90 million).

Liverpool have brought in defender Ibrahima Konate for a reported 41 million euros but otherwise focused on extending the contracts of their key players.

"We all know the situation of Chelsea, of City and PSG for example," said the manager, referring to Lionel Messi's new employers in Paris. "What United is doing I don't know exactly how they do it.

"We have obviously our way to do it. And that was always the same since I am in. We are allowed to spend the money we earn. That's what we always did," he told reporters ahead of Liverpool's season-opening game at promoted Norwich City.

"I am never surprised about the financial power of Chelsea or City or United. I am long enough in the country to know that they always find a solution to do these kind of things. For us it's our way. We keep the team together."

Klopp recognised that was not as exciting as signing new players but there was no cause for concern.

"It looks like the summer is always the same; people think if you don't sign you don't work. That's not the case," he emphasised.

"If you are a real Liverpool fan you are really happy about the news the club delivered in the last few weeks.

"Signing Alisson Becker, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Fabinho, Virgil (van Dijk) - and others will follow so that is absolutely great news.

"If other teams wanted to sign these players they would have to pay a lot of money and we have them already."

Klopp said it was key to have a group that was fully committed to the club and its values.

He indicated Liverpool did not need to look outside for a replacement for Dutch midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum, who has moved to Paris St Germain.

"We have James Milner, Naby Keita and Harvey Elliott, and (Alex) Oxlade-Chamberlain, Fabinho and Curtis Jones. Curtis can and will make the next step," he said.

(US$1 = 0.7242 pounds)

(US$1 = 0.8508 euros)

(Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Toby Davis)