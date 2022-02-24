Klopp more concerned with Liverpool staying on front foot than City gap

LIVERPOOL: Liverpool boss Juergen Klopp said he was more concerned about his side remaining on the front foot than how big the gap was between them and leaders Manchester City at the top of the Premier League table after Wednesday's (Feb 23) thrashing of Leeds United.

City's unrelenting form had seen the champions look on course to comfortably seal their fourth league title in five seasons, but Liverpool have kept pace, waiting for Pep Guardiola's side to slip up.

A surprise defeat to Tottenham Hotspur at the weekend opened the door for Liverpool, who grasped the opportunity with both hands, putting six goals past a hapless Leeds and closing the gap on City to three points - the closest the Reds have been to the champions since Christmas Day.

"We honestly don't chase City," Klopp said. "We have the (League) cup final on Sunday and City play and they probably win and it is six points again before we play the next league game.

"I'm not sure if we play again before their next game after that, so it could be a nine-point gap again. We just have to win our football games and to do that we must stay on the front foot.

"We are just a good football team and by keeping being that we can be a successful football team."

Klopp was visibly elated at the final whistle, producing his famous fist pump in front of the Kop stand on more occasions than he would normally.

"I got a little bit carried away," he added. "Obviously it doesn't happen too often anymore for me, but I am absolutely fine with it.

"I really love how the whole stadium responded tonight and how we really were in the game as a unit. So many things happen only because of the fans."

Leeds have now conceded three or more goals in four consecutive league games for the first time since March 1960 - form which has seen them slide closer to the relegation zone and is a major concern for coach Marcelo Bielsa.

"The distances between the two teams, we were never able to reduce them," he said. "In the second half we thought it would be difficult to play an even game but we wanted to prevent or avoid what ended up happening.

"We are fighting relegation. Of course it worries me, how is it not going to? I question myself after games like that."