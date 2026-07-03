Klopp poised to replace Nagelsmann as Germany coach: Reports

BERLIN: Julian Nagelsmann is reportedly set to be sacked as Germany coach, tabloid Bild reported on Thursday (Jul 2), with former Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp the favourite to take over in the dugout.



Nagelsmann, 38, has been under fire since Germany's last-32 exit from the World Cup after a shock loss to Paraguay earlier this week.



Showing pictures of Nagelsmann at Germany's footbal association (DFB) headquarters in Frankfurt, Bild reported on Thursday that the coach had been offered a severance package of €7 million (US$8 million) to leave the position in a three-hour meeting.



Last renewed in January 2025, Nagelsmann's contract is set to run until 2028.



Figures on his annual salary have not been made public, although German media reports he earns roughly €7 million per year.



Germany's loss on penalties to Paraguay marked the third straight early World Cup exit for the four-time champions, after group stage eliminations in Russia and Qatar.



Monday's defeat was Germany's first knockout match since winning the World Cup in Brazil in 2014.