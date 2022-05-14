Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Klopp says he turned down Bayern to stay at Liverpool
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Klopp says he turned down Bayern to stay at Liverpool

Klopp says he turned down Bayern to stay at Liverpool

FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Premier League - Aston Villa v Liverpool, Villa Park, Birmingham, Britain - May 10, 2022 Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp celebrates after the match REUTERS/Craig Brough

14 May 2022 05:26PM (Updated: 14 May 2022 05:26PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp said he had turned down Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich "a few times" to stay at Anfield and urged his side to "enjoy the journey" as they keep up their quadruple chase against Chelsea in the FA Cup final on Saturday.

Liverpool won the League Cup in February. They trail Premier League leaders Manchester City by three points with two games to go, and they will face Real Madrid in the Champions League final.

Asked about the challenges the side face, Klopp told reporters at Liverpool's training ground on Friday: "Which club should I go to, to have a different situation? I could have gone to Bayern a few times, I could have won more titles in my life, pretty sure I would say - I didn't do it."

"I had a contract here... and that's completely fine. The world is not full of winners, the world is full of triers hopefully. And I try and sometimes I win with some other people together. I am happy with that."

Liverpool are aiming to win the FA Cup for the first time since 2006, having lost to Chelsea in their last final appearance a decade ago.

"It would mean the world to us, that's the truth," said Klopp, who signed a new contract last month that will keep him at the club until 2026.

The German added that they were desperate for FA Cup success but they would savour a remarkable season even if they lose.

"If we are only happy when we are winning in the end, whenever your race finishes, what life would that be?" he said. "When I say 'Enjoy the journey', I mean it. Enjoy the journey because there have been so many great moments already."

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us