Klopp unsure if Jota, Firmino will play League Cup final
FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Champions League - Round of 16 First Leg - Inter Milan v Liverpool - San Siro, Milan, Italy - February 16, 2022 Liverpool's Roberto Firmino applauds fans after the match REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Premier League - Liverpool v Leicester City - Anfield, Liverpool, Britain - February 10, 2022 Liverpool's Diogo Jota applauds fans after the match REUTERS/Craig Brough
22 Feb 2022 12:48AM (Updated: 22 Feb 2022 12:48AM)
Liverpool are still waiting to see if forwards Roberto Firmino and Diogo Jota will return from injury for Sunday's League Cup final against Chelsea at Wembley, manager Juergen Klopp said on Monday.

Firmino and Jota picked up muscle and ankle injuries respectively during Liverpool's 2-0 Champions League win at Inter Milan last week. The pair missed their 3-1 Premier League win at home over Norwich City at the weekend.

"Yes, it's too early," Klopp told the club website when asked about their availability.

"I don't even know if it will be a late decision or not... I saw them both today, they both look great – but those two always look great.

"We have to see how the specific issues develop but we obviously will try everything."

Liverpool host Leeds United in the league on Wednesday before Sunday's trip to London.

(Reporting by Silvia Recchimuzzi in Gdansk, editing by Pritha Sarkar)

Source: Reuters

