Kluivert bags penalty hat-trick to lift Bournemouth to 4-2 win over Wolves

WOLVERHAMPTON, England : Dutchman Justin Kluivert became the first player in Premier League history to score a hat-trick of penalties in a single match as Bournemouth beat Wolverhampton Wanderers 4-2 at the Molineux Stadium on Saturday.

After forward Kluivert converted a penalty for the visitors inside the opening three minutes, Norwegian forward Jorgen Strand Larsen headed home the equaliser for Wolves two minutes later.

But Bournemouth left back Milos Kerkez restored their lead in the eighth minute, curling a powerful shot into the top corner from a tight angle before Wolves gave away another penalty when goalkeeper Jose Sa clipped Evanilson's ankle.

Strand Larsen reduced that deficit in the 69th minute and just when the goal sparked Wolves into life, Jose Sa gave away another penalty which Kluivert converted to complete his hat-trick.

Bournemouth sit 11th in the table with 18 points from 13 matches, while Wolves sit in 18th place in the relegation zone after collecting nine points.