Kluivert double propels Nice into cup semi-finals
Soccer Football - Coupe de France - Quarter Final - OGC Nice v Olympique de Marseille - Allianz Riviera, Nice, France - February 9, 2022 OGC Nice's Justin Kluivert celebrates scoring their second goal REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

10 Feb 2022 06:52AM (Updated: 10 Feb 2022 06:52AM)
NICE, France : Justin Kluivert scored twice as Nice recovered from an early setback to beat Olympique de Marseille 4-1 at home in the French Cup quarter-finals on Wednesday.

Nice, into the last four for the first time in 11 years, will visit fourth division Versailles in the semi-final after the draw was conducted at the end of Wednesday’s match.

Kluivert, 22, headed home at the end of a quick counter-attack in the 29th minute to make it 2-1 before following that up with a right-footed scorcher four minutes into the second half as Nice went two goals clear.

The Dutch international also provided the pass for Andy Delort’s 61st minute back-post, half-volley, which put the result beyond doubt.

An own goal from defender Melvin Bard handed Marseille a third-minute lead but Nice were level in the 10th minute through Amine Gouiri. Both goals were only awarded after VAR checks.

Earlier on Wednesday, Versailles overcame Bergerac away 5-4 on penalties in a clash of two fourth-tier teams in the last eight. The match ended 1-1.

Monaco, who beat Amiens 2-0 at home on Tuesday, are away in the other semi-final to either Nantes or Bastia, who meet in the last of quarter-final tie on Thursday.

(Writing by Mark Gleeson in Cape Town; Editing by Toby Davis)

Source: Reuters

